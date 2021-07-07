Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNV opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

