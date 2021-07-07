Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

SPWH opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

