Bank of Montreal Can Has $961,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

PAC stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

