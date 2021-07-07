Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,572 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CCNE stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.