Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

