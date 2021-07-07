Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 351.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TG opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $440.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

