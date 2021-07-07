Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 7,784.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Ultralife worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.