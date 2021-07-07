Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

