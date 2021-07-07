Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 95.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.55, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

