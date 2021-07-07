Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 555,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

