Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $11.02 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.