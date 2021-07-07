American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 27.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.