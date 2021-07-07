Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215,359 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Enzo Biochem worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $79,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

