Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

