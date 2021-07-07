Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 194,065 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.