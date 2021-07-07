Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.