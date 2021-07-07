Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

