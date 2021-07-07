Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 919,006 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iStar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

