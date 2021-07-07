Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 178,684 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,340,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.