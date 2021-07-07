Crake Asset Management LLP Acquires 895,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

