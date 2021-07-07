Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of SJW Group worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

