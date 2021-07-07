Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX by 66.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 78.9% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

