JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 51,159 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LL opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $592.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

