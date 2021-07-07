Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

