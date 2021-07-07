Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.36 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.