JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,140 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $823,628. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

