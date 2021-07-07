Amalgamated Bank Sells 304 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spire by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

