Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Coty by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.