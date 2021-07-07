-$0.24 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -276.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.