Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.36. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

