CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PMTS opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.