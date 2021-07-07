REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,000 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REX American Resources stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.