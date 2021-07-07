Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Medifast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

