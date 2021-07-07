JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.04% of Accuray worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $410.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.