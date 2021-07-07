Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

