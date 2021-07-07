Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

