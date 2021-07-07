Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

