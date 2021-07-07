3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 307.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 636,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 207.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,344 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

