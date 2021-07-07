Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,969 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

