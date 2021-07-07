Amalgamated Bank Sells 797 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

