Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

