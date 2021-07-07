Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 20,563 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34.

On Monday, May 3rd, Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $165,117.26.

PSTX stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 593,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

