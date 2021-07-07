Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $274,915.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $104,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

