Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Green Dot worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,626.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

