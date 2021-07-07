Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Park National worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

PRK opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.