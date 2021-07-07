Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viasat were worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $23,636,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

