Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,604 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.