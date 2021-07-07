Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

