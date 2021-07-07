Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,458 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 105.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.