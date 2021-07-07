Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.